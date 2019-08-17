$15.44 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will post $15.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.87 million to $16.39 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $12.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $59.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.60 million to $62.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.03 million, with estimates ranging from $60.94 million to $80.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHCT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.01.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $152,960.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,627.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. 180,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,617. The company has a market cap of $838.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 103.14%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.