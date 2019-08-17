$15.44 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will post $15.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.87 million to $16.39 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $12.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $59.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.60 million to $62.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.03 million, with estimates ranging from $60.94 million to $80.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHCT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.01.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $152,960.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,627.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. 180,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,617. The company has a market cap of $838.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 103.14%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.