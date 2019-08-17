$249.37 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report sales of $249.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $255.06 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $215.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $796.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $800.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $854.81 million, with estimates ranging from $846.00 million to $862.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.25 price target (up from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 20.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 676,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $336,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROAD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,981. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

