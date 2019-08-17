$29.99 Million in Sales Expected for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) will report $29.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.87 million to $30.10 million. Whitestone REIT reported sales of $34.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full-year sales of $120.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.31 million to $120.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.04 million, with estimates ranging from $123.68 million to $126.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whitestone REIT.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitestone REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of WSR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.