3,000 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,686,111 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $170,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 55,213 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $476,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $82,359.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,268. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

