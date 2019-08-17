360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $29.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 360 Finance an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get 360 Finance alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on QFIN. Citigroup began coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in 360 Finance during the second quarter worth about $2,933,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 360 Finance during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in 360 Finance during the second quarter worth about $1,871,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in 360 Finance during the second quarter worth about $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

360 Finance stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 171,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. 360 Finance has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 Finance (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.