$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the highest is $4.52 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $8.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $23.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.02 billion to $23.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $20.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

MU traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,914,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,538,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

