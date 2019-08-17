4,287,800 Shares in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,287,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,063,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 192,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $13,729,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,940,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 681,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTE shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.87.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,648. Baytex Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $730.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

