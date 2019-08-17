430 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 155,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $24,222,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 205,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $89.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.