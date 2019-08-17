500 Shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $522,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,723 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.31.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.84. The company had a trading volume of 543,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $167.01 and a 1-year high of $214.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.90.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

