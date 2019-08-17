$56.45 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will report $56.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.40 million. Glaukos reported sales of $43.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $229.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.50 million to $231.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $269.62 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $272.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. 384,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $39.19 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $649,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 21,596 shares of company stock worth $1,612,742 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $2,803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

