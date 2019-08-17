$715.20 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will post sales of $715.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $720.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $712.24 million. Energizer posted sales of $457.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.50 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,765 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.31 per share, with a total value of $74,677.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at $347,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Emily K. Boss acquired 2,750 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,852.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,002.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,327 shares of company stock worth $1,124,740. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENR traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,967. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

