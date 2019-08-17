$896.52 Million in Sales Expected for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to announce $896.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $797.17 million. Lions Gate Entertainment reported sales of $901.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.41 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGF.A. Argus cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of LGF.A stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,812. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

