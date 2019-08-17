AAC (NYSE:AAC) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 1,436,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 315,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

AAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AAC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Lucius E. Burch III purchased 51,003 shares of AAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $41,312.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,270,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,090.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Ebbett purchased 55,549 shares of AAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $44,439.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,439.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 116,552 shares of company stock valued at $99,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AAC by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

