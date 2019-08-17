Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €29.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARL. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €29.30 ($34.07) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.30 ($38.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.68 ($38.00).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €25.84 ($30.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a fifty-two week high of €38.81 ($45.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

