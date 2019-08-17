Abyss Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $53,042.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Indodax, CoinPlace and HitBTC. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $53,042.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.97 or 0.04957500 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046912 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,939,117 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ZBG, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, DDEX, Kyber Network, Hotbit, YoBit, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinBene, Indodax and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.