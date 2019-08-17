Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Insider Sells $176,225.76 in Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) insider Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $176,225.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Acacia Communications stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 428,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 426.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.74. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 747.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 294,068 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $4,569,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 221,327 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.