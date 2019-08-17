Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Bhupendra C. Shah Sells 1,161 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $74,780.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ACIA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 428,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,792. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.47, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.91 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,265,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,097,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,932,000 after acquiring an additional 512,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after acquiring an additional 456,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,085,000 after acquiring an additional 438,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after acquiring an additional 429,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

