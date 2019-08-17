AceD (ACED) Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, AceD has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $21,574.00 and $31.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002925 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.