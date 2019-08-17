AdHive Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,048.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. AdHive has a market cap of $447,392.00 and approximately $2,048.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AdHive has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

