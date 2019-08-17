Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to report $503.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $513.70 million and the lowest is $493.80 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $498.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

AJRD traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 905,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,958. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $489,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $237,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.