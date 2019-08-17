AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AGM Group stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AGM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AGM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AGM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

