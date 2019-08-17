AIDUS TOKEN (AID) Price Reaches $0.0062

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One AIDUS TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $1,898.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.39 or 0.05040209 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048169 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000939 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Token Profile

AID is a token. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial.

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

