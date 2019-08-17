Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0776

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Aion has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $26.08 million and $3.03 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00267564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.01314951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00094485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 336,165,810 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Koinex, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, BitForex, RightBTC, Binance, Bancor Network, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Kucoin, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

