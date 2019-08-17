Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $162,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.76. 681,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In other news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

