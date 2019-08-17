Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on Akorn and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akorn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Akorn has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 72.25%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Akorn’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Akorn will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Akorn news, Director Alan D. Weinstein acquired 50,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $198,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Meyer acquired 10,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 95,000 shares of company stock worth $349,500. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Akorn by 122.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akorn by 556.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Akorn in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akorn by 100.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Akorn by 2,948.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

