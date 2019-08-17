Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.88. 425,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,940. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $343.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 97,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $29,200,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,548,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

