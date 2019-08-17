Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a positive rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.89.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $7.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,365,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,912,960. The company has a market capitalization of $444.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.75. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

