Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $48.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 37,776 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,609,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 106.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 17.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $5,385,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $1,669,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. 515,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

