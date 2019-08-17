AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Receives $16.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,939. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 615.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 338,938 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.