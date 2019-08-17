Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of AEE opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

In related news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $228,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $90,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

