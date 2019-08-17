Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ameri had a negative return on equity of 79.70% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ AMRH opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.88. Ameri has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameri during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameri by 819.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 152,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameri during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

