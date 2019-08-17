American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down to $15.05

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $15.05. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 155,217 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $886.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.55 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 666,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,777,000 after buying an additional 261,578 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $2,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

