Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Lowered to “Hold” at Laurentian

Laurentian cut shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.10 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.40.

Shares of TSE:USA opened at C$4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.07 million and a P/E ratio of -12.41. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.69.

About Americas Silver

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra SeÃ±ora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

