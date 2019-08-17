Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.04

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.04 and last traded at $67.78, with a volume of 7356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 price target on Amerisafe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amerisafe by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after acquiring an additional 305,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amerisafe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amerisafe by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Amerisafe by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Amerisafe by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 316,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares during the period.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

