Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.72.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

