Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $230.00 at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.72.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $204.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.92 and its 200-day moving average is $182.82. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

