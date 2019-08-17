AMO Coin (AMO) Market Cap Reaches $3.45 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $19,868.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00268546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.01298774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023265 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000432 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin launched on April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,175,407,381 tokens. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

