Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters Sells 4,942 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 4,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $103,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMPH traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,201. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 1.35. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.