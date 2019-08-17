Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $2.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.00. Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $13.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $13.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $18.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

ALGT traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.81. 71,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,753. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $98.18 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $625,573.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,920,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,797,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $144,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,363.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $11,713,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

