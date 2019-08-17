Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to report $17.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.73 million and the highest is $18.50 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap posted sales of $15.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full-year sales of $73.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.16 million to $83.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.32 million, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $90.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, CAO Charles Melko sold 2,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $80,028.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,008.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $51,038.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,789.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 129.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 10.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 159,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 23.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.