Analysts Anticipate Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Hilton Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $93.01. 1,241,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Hilton Hotels has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,034 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 2,627.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Finally, Horan Capital Management increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

