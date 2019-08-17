Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.14. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 18,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,449.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,695 shares of company stock worth $3,601,503. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 64.8% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 153.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

