Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.63. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,036 shares of company stock worth $1,021,388. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $39,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $109.63 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

