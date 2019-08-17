Analysts Anticipate Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Marlin Business Services an industry rank of 97 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MRLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marlin Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, SVP James Sherlock sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $51,313.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $56,701.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $110,350. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 919.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRLN opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. Marlin Business Services has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marlin Business Services will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

