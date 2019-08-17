Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Announce $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.19. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $933,610.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $165.69. 698,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,957. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $171.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

