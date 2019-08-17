Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Will Post Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.65. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $3.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $12.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.77 to $14.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $233.71 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $19,042,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.3% in the second quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 102,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.91. 283,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,267. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.75. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $167.48 and a 12-month high of $247.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.634 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

