Analysts Expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Jeld-Wen posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jeld-Wen.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JELD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,991,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 408,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,488,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,869 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JELD traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $17.46. 315,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.51.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jeld-Wen (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.