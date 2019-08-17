Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to announce $750,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $2.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $42.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.24 million to $44.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.33 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.78% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.72. 248,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 5.50. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,409.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 90,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.