Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to announce $750,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $2.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $42.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.24 million to $44.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.33 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.78% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.72. 248,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 5.50. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,409.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 90,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

