Analysts Expect Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prevail Therapeutics.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 882,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PRVL stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. 26,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,487. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.23. Prevail Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

