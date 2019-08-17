Analysts Expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.15. Recro Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a negative return on equity of 472.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

